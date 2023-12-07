Farmer’s murder by actor in U.P.’s Bijnor: Father, brother of deceased still in hospital

Days after a young farmer was allegedly shot dead by film and television actor Bhupinder Singh in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district, the farmer’s father and elder brother who were injured in the firing were still undergoing treatment at Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, Meerut, said superintendent of police, rural, Bijnor, Ramarj on Thursday. The crime was committed on December 3. (For Representation)

“The doctors have removed bullets and the two victims Gurdeep, 60, and his son Amreek, 25, are stated to be out of danger,” the SP, Bijnor rural, added. Gurdeep had sustained bullet injuries in shoulder and near neck while Amreek was shot at in stomach, the cop said.

The incident had taken place in Kuakheda village in Badhapur area of Bijnor district on Sunday (December 3) when the actor had an altercation with his neighbour Gurdeep, 60, a farmer, over the felling of a tree on his farm, he said.

As the argument escalated, Singh pulled out his licensed revolver and allegedly shot Gurdeep, his sons Govind, 23, and Amrik, 25, resulting in the death of Govind on the spot, the police said. Known for his roles in TV serials like ‘Madhubala’, ‘Jai Mahabharat’ and ‘Ek Hasina Thi’ besides some Hindi and South Indian movies, Bhupinder Singh and three of his aides were arrested and sent to jail on Monday.

A case of murder (section 302 of the IPC) and attempt to murder (section 307 of the IPC) was registered against them with Badhapur police station on the complaint of deceased farmer’s family, police said. It is said actor Bhupinder Singh even tried to seek help of his relative working in Maharashtra Police to avoid his arrest but to no avail.