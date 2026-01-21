A man who once guarded an ATM kiosk on the campus of a state university was suspected to be a key facilitator in a fixed deposit fraud, the scale of which could be a few crores of rupees. FD scam: Ex-ATM guard ‘aided’ in crime; bank mitra’s ‘Rs-1.5 cr house’ under scanner

The former security guard, identified as Dilip Kumar, was detained on Tuesday. A day ago, a bank mitra (banking correspondent) and his aide were arrested for allegedly embezzling funds worth lakhs of rupees by issuing forged FD receipts to customers at a private bank’s branch on the Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University situated on Mohaan Road.

Another major focus of the probe is a lavish house, which is said to be worth around ₹1.5 crore, suspected to be owned by the bank mitra in Rajajipuram’s Saripura area. “We are verifying when the house was constructed, in whose name it is registered and whether it was built using proceeds of crime. If it is established, attachment proceedings will follow,” said Para station house officer Suresh Singh Singh.

As per police sources, Kumar frequented the branch even after losing his job of manning the bank’s ATM kiosk in 2019, police said. He reportedly served tea to staff members and assisted them with menial tasks. Investigators said this access helped him assist Shiva Rao, the bank mitra, in executing the scam.

According to police, Rao had been working as a banking correspondent since 2015 and enjoyed the trust of customers. He had been allegedly issuing forged FD receipts since 2020. Dilip is accused of helping him prepare counterfeit documents and facilitate cash transactions.

The scam came to light after several customers created a ruckus at the branch on January 12, alleging that money had vanished from their accounts and FDs were fake. A joint complaint by 24 victims, including 17 women, led to the registration of an FIR with police believing that over 50 customers may have been defrauded.

Police suspected that Rao used a laptop, printer and scanner at his residence to forge the FD receipts.

“Rao had free access to the branch and could operate from any available computer. He pitched fraudulent savings schemes to customers and pocketed their cash,” said Singh.

Rao allegedly destroyed his mobile phone data, the recovery of which was underway, officials said. Gangster Act might be invoked against Rao to unravel the full network behind the fraud. Police are also examining the role of bank officials, noting that four different managers were posted at the branch between 2020 and 2024.