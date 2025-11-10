Fee harassment: Student, who set himself ablaze in Budhana, dies in Delhi; FIR against 3 college officials, 3 policemen

A Bachelor of Arts (BA) second-year student, who set himself on fire on the DAV PG College campus in Muzaffarnagar’s Budhana town on Saturday after being allegedly harassed and assaulted by the college management and police personnel over non-payment of pending fees, succumbed to burn injuries at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Sunday. The FIR has been filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 351(3) (threat causing serious harm), and 352 (assault). (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Following the 22-year-old student’s death, a criminal case was registered against six persons, including the college manager, principal, physical training instructor (PTI), a sub-inspector, and two constables of Budhana police station.

Muzaffarnagar senior superintendent of police Sanjay Kumar Verma confirmed that the three police personnel named in the FIR have been attached to police lines pending inquiry.

He said the student’s viral video, in which he accused the college staff of harassment over unpaid fees, has been taken into account as key evidence.

“The investigation is underway, and strict action will be taken against all those found responsible,” the SSP said.

According to the FIR filed by the deceased student’s sister, the student was humiliated and assaulted after failing to deposit ₹7,000 in fees. She alleged that the college officials insulted him, calling him names and physically throwing him out of the office.

Her complaint states that college manager Arvind Kumar Garg, principal Pradeep Kumar, and physical training instruction Sanjeev Kumar beat her brother and used abusive language. When he protested, they allegedly called the police, who instead of helping, joined the assault, she claimed in the complaint.

The FIR names sub-inspector Nand Kishore and constables Vineet and Gyanveer Singh among the accused.

The complaint says that the police officers told the student, “You think this college is a charity home? We’ll send you to jail today,” before threatening and beating him further.

Unable to bear the humiliation, the student allegedly poured petrol on himself and set himself on fire on the college premises, according to the complaint.

According to eyewitnesses, the college authorities reportedly told other students not to intervene, warning that anyone who tried to help would be expelled.

Despite this, some students rushed to save the student, managing to extinguish the flames but suffering burn injuries in the process. The severely injured student was taken first to Budhana’s Community Health Centre (CHC), then referred to Muzaffarnagar and Meerut, before being shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi, where he died during treatment on Sunday evening.

Family members alleged that the police initially ignored their complaints. Only after Jat Mahasabha and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leaders intervened and mounted pressure, did the Budhana police register a case based on the sister’s third complaint, they said.

The FIR has been filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 351(3) (threat causing serious harm), and 352 (assault).

The student, a resident of Khakrowan locality in Budhana, came from a poor farming family originally from Bhadal village in Baghpat district. The student is survived by his sister and a younger brother.