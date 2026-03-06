Festivals like Holi reinforce social cohesion, says Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said festivals like Holi reinforce social cohesion and collective joy. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during Holi celebrations in Gorakhpur. (ANI)

He was addressing a large gathering after flagging off Bhagwan Narasimha’s traditional Rang Bhari Shobha Yatra from Ghantaghar on the occasion of Holi in Gorakhpur on Wednesday.

“Our festivals promote togetherness and mutual respect. They reflect the inclusive spirit of our traditions and inspire us to work for a harmonious society,” Adityanath said.

He underlined the core values of Sanatan—discipline, dignity, devotion and social harmony. He said these values have kept the tradition alive and vibrant for centuries. He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ushering in a new phase of cultural and heritage revival under the vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

Major spiritual centres symbolise maryada (discipline), eternal consciousness, devotion and social cohesion, he said.

Adityanath said India is witnessing a renewed commitment to preserving its heritage.

“Be it Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Mahakal Lok, or the redevelopment of Kedarnath Temple, Badrinath Temple, Somnath Temple, Jagannath Temple and Ramanathaswamy Temple—India today takes pride in its restored heritage. Under the prime minister’s leadership, preservation of legacy and the vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ are progressing together,” he added.

The chief minister asserted that the strength of Sanatan lies in maryada, the vibrancy of eternal consciousness, devotion and harmony.

“Uttar Pradesh is blessed to preserve these sacred legacies, which inspire not only the state but the entire nation,” he added.

Describing Uttar Pradesh as the “soul of India,” Adityanath said Ayodhya symbolises maryada, Kashi represents eternal spiritual consciousness, Mathura-Vrindavan reflects devotion, and Prayagraj’s Triveni Sangam exemplifies social harmony, where people from all sections of society take a holy dip without discrimination.

In a veiled attack on the Opposition, the chief minister said those attempting to divide society along caste lines are weakening the nation. He urged people to unite for a developed India and make the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ part of their daily lives.

The procession was organised by the Shri Holika Utsav Committee. The chief minister extended Holi greetings to the people of the state.

After his address, the chief minister performed rituals and offered aarti to Bhagwan Narasimha. He later joined devotees in playing Holi, showering flower petals and colours amid chants of religious slogans.

The procession passed through various routes under heavy security. Senior administrative and police officials were present to oversee security and crowd management. Earlier, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) prant pracharak Rameshji welcomed the chief minister and said the Rang Bhari Shobha Yatra, which began in Gorakhpur over eight decades ago, has conveyed a message of social unity across the country. He described Gorakshpeeth as a symbol of harmony, nationalism and cultural pride.