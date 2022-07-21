Few officers are of Cong, BSP and SP mindset, says UP minister Sanjay Nishad

LUCKNOW After influential Dalit minister from western UP, Dinesh Khatik, offered his resignation, fisheries minister Sanjay Nishad, whose Nishad party is an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), took pot shots at a few officers in the state government. “There could always be some officers with Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party mindset, but they are exceptions,” he said.

“Jo thode bahut hain bhi, unke upar karywahi bhi to ho rahi hai aur phir ikka dukka aisey adhikariyon ki wajah se hum apne sangathan aur sarkar par thodey hi sawaal khade kar saktey hain (Action is being taken against the handful of them that are there. And, because of them, we can’t question our own organization, government),” he said while speaking to media persons on Thursday.

“As and when such (officers) surface, effective action is initiated…I thank chief minister Yogi Adityanath,” he said.

“Kuchh ikka dukka panja, cycle, haathi wale karmachari zaroor ho sakte hain... UP bada pradesh hai… 25 crore ki abaadi hai...kahin na kahin nikal hi jaatey hain…lekin ye apawad hain (there could be some officers with panja (Congress symbol), cycle (Samajwadi Party symbol) and haathi (Bahujan Samaj Party symbol). But those are exceptions, not rule,” stated the minister.

Asked on reports about the minister having some issues on transfers in his department, he said: “There were a few employees who had genuine needs. I had said even if they are coming under the transfer policy, then too their genuine needs be considered. And that was done,” he said.

The minister said his department didn’t have many officers. “We have a few employees and officers. Yet, if we could record achievements in 100 days, of taking policies and programmes to the people, then of course, it’s the employees who deserve credit for that,” he added.