File FIRs against those submitting false investigation reports: Yogi at Janata Darshan

Asserting the need for fair and impartial investigation of complaints, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to register FIRs against those found submitting false probe reports. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO)

He warned that negligence and laxity in assisting victims would not be tolerated and assured fast-track justice to applicants at the Janata Darshan held at Digvijay Nath Auditorium on the Gorakhnath temple premises.

The chief minister listened to the grievances of around 150 people during the public interaction. He assured citizens that there was no need to worry, as genuine complaints would be addressed effectively. He instructed administrative and police officials to ensure timely, fair, and quality resolution of all cases.

Several visitors complained that false reports had been filed in their matters. Taking serious note, the chief minister ordered officials to identify those responsible and register FIRs against them. He also directed that cases deliberately kept pending be investigated on a fast-track basis.

Adityanath also directed that stringent legal measures be enforced in response to complaints of land grabbing. Additionally, some attendees sought financial assistance for medical treatment. The chief minister instructed officials to expedite the hospital estimate process and submit it to the government promptly. He assured that adequate support would be provided from the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund for treatment, an official statement said.

The chief minister also interacted warmly with children accompanying their families, offering them chocolates and encouraging them to study well.