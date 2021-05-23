FIR against 3 for raping 12-year-old in UP: Police

Three people have been booked for allegedly gang-raping a 12-year-old in Agra on May 20, police said on Saturday.

“A case has been registered under section 376 D (gang-rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 5/6 of POCSO Act at Shamshabad police station against three accused on Friday. Police rounded up a few persons for interrogation on Saturday. Raids are on to nab the accused,” said Pradeep Kumar, Shamshabad police station in-charge in Agra district.

The incident took place when the victim was alone in her house as her parents had gone to attend a wedding ceremony, a police official said.

“One of the accused lured the girl and took her to a secluded building on the outskirts of the village, where his friends were already present. All three committed the crime and escaped. They also threatened the victim of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident,” said Kumar.