FIR lodged after video of namaz at Lucknow mall goes viral
LUCKNOW A controversy erupted in Lucknow after some people allegedly offered namaz on the premises of the newly-opened LuLu mall in Lucknow, forcing its management to lodge an FIR against the unidentified people on Thursday night, at Sushant Golf City police station, for obstructing visitors. The mall management on Friday put up a notice stating that no religious work or prayers will be permitted in the mall.
The mall was inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday and was opened for visitors on Monday.
Police said a purported video of people offering namaz in the newly inaugurated mall on Tuesday had gone viral. The mall administration said an internal inquiry found that no staff members were involved in the incident.
Police said the FIR was lodged on the complaint of mall PRO Sibtain Hussain under sections 153 A (1) (promoting enmity by words, either spoken or written, or by signs or by visible representations on grounds of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli¬gious feelings of any class by insulting religion or reli¬gious beliefs), 341 (wrongfully restraining any person) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.
A few Hindu organisations become vocal in protest against the incident and warned of reciting ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ and ‘Sundar Kand’ on the mall premises. An office-bearer of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) Shishir Chaturvedi was house arrested and senior police officials visited his house to convince him to call off his protest. He called off the protest, as of now, after an assurance by police officials that stern action would be taken against those involved in the mall incident. Chaturvedi said he would resume his protest if these people were not arrested within in a week.
“The police are scanning CCTV footages of the mall to identify and trace the people involved in the act,” said AP Singh, station in-charge, Sushant Golf City police station.
On Friday, the police stopped a ‘monk’ from entering the mall after right-wing groups announced to hold ‘Sunder Kand’ path in the mall in retaliation to the namaz.
Earlier in the day, district administration officials also visited the mall to have an interaction with the mall administration over the issue. Besides, police force was deployed at the mall in apprehension of protests from Hindu organisations.
-
Dhobi Ghat-Pul Gate road stretch riddled with potholes
The one-kilometre road stretch from Dhobi Ghat till Pul Gate via Golibar Maidan in Pune Cantonment area is riddled with potholes with no repair in sight. According to commuters, the potholes had developed much before and alleged that the board administration had not bothered to carry out the repairs in the larger interests of commuters and area residents.
-
Rainfall activity slows down in Pune city
Pune reported less than 5 mm rainfall in various parts of the city on Friday giving respite to residents from incessant rains. Shivajinagar reported rainfall at 4.3 mm, Pashan and Lohegaon reported 4.8 mm and Magarpatta 4.5 mm on Friday. Only Chinchwad and Lavale reported more than 5 mm rainfall during the day on Friday. According to the India Meteorological Department, Chinchwad reported 11 mm rainfall and Lavale 7.5 mm.
-
NIRF overall rankings: 8 U.P. institutes among top 100 in India
Eight higher educational institutes from Uttar Pradesh made it to the list of top 100 Indian institutes in the overall category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings-2022 released by the ministry of education on Friday. As per the rankings, the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur retained its 5th rank, Banaras Hindu University 11th, Aligarh Muslim University 19th, IIT-BHU 29th while Amity University (a private university) in Gautam Buddh Nagar got 42nd rank.
-
KV temple-Gyanvapi mosque case: HC adjourns hearing till July 22
The Allahabad high court on Friday adjourned the hearing in the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple-Gyanvapi mosque issue of Varanasi till July 22. On April 8 last year, the Varanasi court of civil judge (senior division) had ordered a five-member committee to oversee a “comprehensive physical survey” of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.
-
Arrest warrant against SBSP MLA Abbas Ansari
LUCKNOW The MP/MLA court on Friday issued an arrest warrant against son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA Abbas Ansari, in a case related to procurement of multiple arms fraudulently on a single arms licence. Abbas is first-time MLA from Mau (Sadar) assembly constituency, which was represented by his father Mukhtar Ansari five times in a row from 1996. The SBSP had allied with the Samajwadi Party in 2022 state assembly polls.
