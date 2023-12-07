close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / FIR lodged against ‘Baraatis’ for dancing on road, blocking traffic in Barabanki

FIR lodged against ‘Baraatis’ for dancing on road, blocking traffic in Barabanki

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 07, 2023 06:36 AM IST

The incident took in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, when the marriage procession on the road threw traffic out of gear, causing several commuters and ambulances to be stuck in the jam.

With the focus sharply on reducing traffic rule violations, an FIR was lodged against the entire ‘baraat’ (wedding procession) in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh for revelry and dancing in the middle of the road on Tuesday. Senior police officials on Wednesday confirmed the development.

A baraat from Kasganj Uttar Pradesh, India, on Sunday, July 15, 2018. (Burhaan Kinu/HT FILE PHOTO)
A baraat from Kasganj Uttar Pradesh, India, on Sunday, July 15, 2018. (Burhaan Kinu/HT FILE PHOTO)

The marriage venue owner, manager and professionals involved in bursting crackers in the procession were also booked, they said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The incident took place at Arseni turn on the old Lucknow-Ayodhya highway under the city police station limits in Barabanki when the marriage procession on the road threw traffic out of gear, causing several commuters and ambulances to be stuck in the jam.

The FIR was lodged by the in-charge of Awas Vikas police outpost, Manoj Kumar Singh, under Indian Penal Code sections 188 for illegal public gathering, 268 for causing public nuisance, 342 for wrongful restraints by obstructing the road as well as section 7 for Criminal Law Amendment act and violation of section 15 of Environment Protection Act by causing inconvenience through playing loud music and bursting crackers late night.

HT has a copy of the FIR downloaded from the UP police application.

According to FIR, the SI alleged that people in the marriage procession obstructed traffic by dancing and parking their vehicles inappropriately on road. He further alleged they were dancing to loud music played by a DJ (music system) operator and using crackers on the road. He said other than booking ‘baraatis’, the owner and manager of SL Lawn, where the marriage procession was headed, and ‘Atishbaaz’ (professionals involved in bursting of firecrackers) were accused in the FIR.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out