Fire audit uncovers parking space misuse, building plan violations in Lucknow

A citywide fire safety audit launched after a deadly hotel fire in New Delhi, uncovered widespread building plan violations in Lucknow. Several hotels, banquet halls and commercial establishments were found using designated parking areas for commercial and residential purposes.

Representational image (Sourced)

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The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has initiated action against the concerned operators and stepped up inspections across key areas, including Gomti Nagar, Gomti Nagar Extension, Kursi Road, Hardoi Road, IIM Road and Sitapur Road.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar said inspections of multi-storey commercial buildings were ordered following concerns arising from recent fire incidents in other parts of the country.

The violations came to light during a joint inspection drive by the LDA and the fire department to assess compliance with fire safety norms and approved building plans. During the drive, teams found that several establishments had altered approved layouts without permission.

In Viraj Khand, Gomti Nagar, officials found that a prominent hotel had converted basement areas approved for parking into facilities such as bakeries, laundries and staff accommodation.

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{{^usCountry}} On Kursi Road, inspection teams detected unauthorised construction in mandatory setback areas, while on Hardoi Road they found commercial establishments operating in violation of sanctioned building plans. Inspections were also carried out in Gomti Nagar Extension, IIM Road and Sitapur Road, where authorities sought approved building plans and related records from several establishments for verification. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Kursi Road, inspection teams detected unauthorised construction in mandatory setback areas, while on Hardoi Road they found commercial establishments operating in violation of sanctioned building plans. Inspections were also carried out in Gomti Nagar Extension, IIM Road and Sitapur Road, where authorities sought approved building plans and related records from several establishments for verification. {{/usCountry}}

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The LDA has issued notices to violators and sought explanations for the unauthorised changes. Demolition proceedings have been initiated in some cases, while others have been directed to submit approved maps and supporting documents.