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Fire audit uncovers parking space misuse, building plan violations in Lucknow

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has initiated action against the concerned operators and stepped up inspections across key areas, including Gomti Nagar, Gomti Nagar Extension, Kursi Road, Hardoi Road, IIM Road and Sitapur Road.

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 04:06 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
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A citywide fire safety audit launched after a deadly hotel fire in New Delhi, uncovered widespread building plan violations in Lucknow. Several hotels, banquet halls and commercial establishments were found using designated parking areas for commercial and residential purposes.

Representational image (Sourced)
Representational image (Sourced)

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has initiated action against the concerned operators and stepped up inspections across key areas, including Gomti Nagar, Gomti Nagar Extension, Kursi Road, Hardoi Road, IIM Road and Sitapur Road.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar said inspections of multi-storey commercial buildings were ordered following concerns arising from recent fire incidents in other parts of the country.

The violations came to light during a joint inspection drive by the LDA and the fire department to assess compliance with fire safety norms and approved building plans. During the drive, teams found that several establishments had altered approved layouts without permission.

In Viraj Khand, Gomti Nagar, officials found that a prominent hotel had converted basement areas approved for parking into facilities such as bakeries, laundries and staff accommodation.

The LDA has issued notices to violators and sought explanations for the unauthorised changes. Demolition proceedings have been initiated in some cases, while others have been directed to submit approved maps and supporting documents.

 
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