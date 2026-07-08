Fire safety audit brings fresh scrutiny for Azam Khan’s Jauhar University

Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, founded by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in Rampur, has come under fresh scrutiny after the Uttar Pradesh fire and emergency services department identified alleged fire safety violations in 22 buildings on its campus and issued notices directing the management to rectify the deficiencies and submit building records within seven days.

The latest action comes amid mounting regulatory scrutiny of the university. (File photo)

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The latest action comes amid mounting regulatory scrutiny of the university. Following recent action by the income tax department, the administration has intensified its focus on the institution. Earlier, the Rampur Development Authority (RDA) had served a notice on the university for allegedly failing to obtain approval for building plans.

A joint fire safety audit and physical inspection of the campus was carried out on June 29 and July 1. Officials inspected 22 buildings, including academic blocks, the administrative building, the medical college, library, boys’ and girls’ hostels, residential complexes and the auditorium.

According to the inspection report, several buildings failed to comply with fire safety norms prescribed under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Act. The department has directed the university to rectify all deficiencies and install fire safety systems, emergency exits, firefighting equipment and other infrastructure in accordance with the prescribed standards.

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{{^usCountry}} In the notices dated July 6, the university management has also been asked to submit architectural drawings and other documents relating to all the inspected buildings within seven days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the notices dated July 6, the university management has also been asked to submit architectural drawings and other documents relating to all the inspected buildings within seven days. {{/usCountry}}

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The audit reportedly found that several buildings had fewer fire extinguishers than required under the norms. Compliant emergency exits were missing in many structures, while staircase widths and other evacuation arrangements also failed to meet prescribed standards. Fire safety infrastructure in the residential blocks was found to be inadequate, and the auditorium’s hose reel firefighting system was found to be non-functional.

Chief fire officer Vijay Kumar Singh said the department sought the required records after detecting multiple deficiencies during the inspection.

“If the required building records are not submitted within the stipulated period or the directions mentioned in the notice are not complied with, legal action will be initiated against the university management under the Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Act, 2022, and the Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Rules, 2024,” Singh said.

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The fire safety notice follows another action by the Rampur Development Authority last month, when it served a notice on the university after the management allegedly failed to produce approved building plans for 38 structures on the campus. The university has yet to respond to that notice.

In anticipation of possible legal proceedings, the district administration has also filed a caveat before the high court to ensure its arguments are heard before any interim relief is granted if the university challenges the administrative action.

With multiple agencies now examining different aspects of the university’s compliance with statutory regulations, Jauhar University continues to face mounting administrative and legal scrutiny.