Fire safety week begins across UP with mock drills, outreach

Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services on Tuesday launched a statewide Fire Safety Week campaign to mark National Fire Service Day, initiating mock drills and public awareness programmes across districts to strengthen emergency preparedness.

Sujeet Kumar Pandey, director general, UP Fire and Emergency Services, pinned commemorative flags on chief minister Yogi Adityanath (Sourced)

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Sujeet Kumar Pandey, director general, UP Fire and Emergency Services, pinned commemorative flags on chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Rajeev Krishna, director general of police, formally inaugurating the observance. The director general also paid floral tribute at the martyrs’ memorial at Hazratganj Fire Station in Lucknow.

A key highlight of the day was the flagging off of newly inducted, technology-enabled fire-fighting vehicles to strengthen emergency response. The rally, led by fire officer Prashant Kumar, passed through major city points including Atal Square, Polytechnic Square, Qaiserbagh and Vidhan Sabha, spreading awareness about fire safety among residents.

This year’s special campaign centers on the theme, “Safe schools, safe hospitals and a society aware of fire safety.”

The week-long drive, from April 14 to April 20, will focus on awareness outreach, evacuation drills and preparedness exercises at educational institutions, hospitals and other public places.

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{{^usCountry}} District fire units will conduct demonstrations on fire extinguisher use, evacuation procedures and emergency response coordination, officials said. Awareness drives will target homes, offices, public buildings with fire prevention measures, response protocols and life-saving techniques. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} District fire units will conduct demonstrations on fire extinguisher use, evacuation procedures and emergency response coordination, officials said. Awareness drives will target homes, offices, public buildings with fire prevention measures, response protocols and life-saving techniques. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The week-long programme prioritises vulnerable institutions, particularly schools, hospitals where large populations gather. Officials said the campaign aims both to honour fallen personnel while intensifying public awareness on fire safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The week-long programme prioritises vulnerable institutions, particularly schools, hospitals where large populations gather. Officials said the campaign aims both to honour fallen personnel while intensifying public awareness on fire safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fire safety demonstrations will cover precautionary measures to prevent incidents, evacuation drills in educational institutions and hospital preparedness exercises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fire safety demonstrations will cover precautionary measures to prevent incidents, evacuation drills in educational institutions and hospital preparedness exercises. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The initiative commemorates the 66 firefighters killed during the 1944 Victoria Dock explosion in Mumbai while battling a cargo vessel blaze. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The initiative commemorates the 66 firefighters killed during the 1944 Victoria Dock explosion in Mumbai while battling a cargo vessel blaze. {{/usCountry}}

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