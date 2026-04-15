...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Fire safety week begins across UP with mock drills, outreach

A key highlight of the day was the flagging off of newly inducted, technology-enabled fire-fighting vehicles to strengthen emergency response. The rally, led by fire officer Prashant Kumar, passed through major city points including Atal Square, Polytechnic Square, Qaiserbagh and Vidhan Sabha, spreading awareness about fire safety among residents.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 03:20 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services on Tuesday launched a statewide Fire Safety Week campaign to mark National Fire Service Day, initiating mock drills and public awareness programmes across districts to strengthen emergency preparedness.

Sujeet Kumar Pandey, director general, UP Fire and Emergency Services, pinned commemorative flags on chief minister Yogi Adityanath (Sourced)

Sujeet Kumar Pandey, director general, UP Fire and Emergency Services, pinned commemorative flags on chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Rajeev Krishna, director general of police, formally inaugurating the observance. The director general also paid floral tribute at the martyrs’ memorial at Hazratganj Fire Station in Lucknow.

A key highlight of the day was the flagging off of newly inducted, technology-enabled fire-fighting vehicles to strengthen emergency response. The rally, led by fire officer Prashant Kumar, passed through major city points including Atal Square, Polytechnic Square, Qaiserbagh and Vidhan Sabha, spreading awareness about fire safety among residents.

This year’s special campaign centers on the theme, “Safe schools, safe hospitals and a society aware of fire safety.”

The week-long drive, from April 14 to April 20, will focus on awareness outreach, evacuation drills and preparedness exercises at educational institutions, hospitals and other public places.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Fire safety week begins across UP with mock drills, outreach
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Fire safety week begins across UP with mock drills, outreach
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.