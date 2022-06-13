Firozabad cops put up posters with pictures of suspects in Friday protests

AGRA Posters carrying pictures of 24 suspects involved in protests after Friday prayers (on June 10) were put up by the police at public places in Firozabad on Monday.

Faces of most of these suspects were covered and people were asked to cooperate in identifying them. The identity of those giving clues would be kept confidential, said police, adding that they had met owners of glass factories and sought details of workers in these units.

So far, 21 people were arrested after Firozabad witnessed random protests in various localities after Friday namaz. Fifteen were arrested for the cases registered at Rasoolpur police station and six were held for cases registered at Shikohabad police station of Firozabad, informed public relations officer for Firozabad police.

The protests were over the alleged insulting remarks made by BJP leader Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate.

For the identification of unidentified people involved in the violence, the Firozabad police pasted posters at Nale Ki Pulia, Hazipura and district headquarters besides other locations in the city.

“Pictures on the poster are of those involved in slogan shouting and protests on Friday after namaz. Their faces were covered and therefore we are making efforts to identify them. Identity of people providing information about them will be kept secret,” stated Ashish Tiwari, SSP, Firozabad.

“We also interacted with owners and managers of glass factories and asked them to provide details of those working at their units and might have been involved in the protest,” he stated.

To recall, most of the glass factories were closed on Friday (June 10) as labourers had sought a holiday for the day in wake of some posters that mentioned Bharat Bandh on June 10. However, no organisation claimed responsibility for these posters.

