Firozabad dengue outbreak: CM orders strict action against officials found lax

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that some officials of the health and urban development departments had been found lax in discharging their duties in Firozabad district where dengue and viral fever claimed over 50 lives, and ordered strict action against them.

The CM also directed that teams of specialists from three Lucknow institutes –Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and King George’s Medical University be sent to Firozabad, Agra and Mathura, camp there, guide local doctors and oversee treatment of patients there, according to a government statement.

On Sunday, 105 patients of dengue and viral fever were admitted to the government medical college in Firozabad, where the diseases have claimed 51 lives so far.

“In Firozabad, some officers of the health and urban development departments have been found lax in discharging their duties. It should be examined and action should be initiated against guilty officers,” the chief minister said during a Covid-19 review meeting.

He also issued directions for making arrangements of additional beds, paramedical staff, medicine and testing equipment. The ÇM Helpline is taking feedback from the families of patients about facilities in hospitals, the statement said.

Last week, three Firozabad doctors were suspended on charges of laxity. District magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh on Thursday suspended the three doctors with immediate effect on charges of negligence and warned government doctors of strict action for any negligence in treatment to ailing people.

On Wednesday, Firozabad’s chief medical officer Neeta Kulshreshth had been removed following the spate of deaths, mostly children, since August 18 due to viral fever and suspected cases of dengue.

The chief minister had visited the district on August 30 to take stock of the situation. With PTI inputs