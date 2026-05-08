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First-of-its-kind in UP: KGMU starts forensic-led autopsies to improve medico-legal accuracy

The new framework ends nearly six months of disruption caused by the absence of a formal duty roster and places trained forensic specialists on fixed rotational autopsy duties at one of the state’s busiest medico-legal centres. Officials said the system restores standard operating procedures while ensuring continuity and accountability in handling sensitive medico-legal cases.

Published on: May 08, 2026 05:04 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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In a first-of-its-kind reform in Uttar Pradesh, King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, has introduced a structured forensic expert-led autopsy system, a move expected to improve scientific accuracy in determining the cause of death, reduce delays in post-mortem reports and strengthen the evidentiary value of medico-legal findings in court cases.

Representational image (Sourced)

The new framework ends nearly six months of disruption caused by the absence of a formal duty roster and places trained forensic specialists on fixed rotational autopsy duties at one of the state’s busiest medico-legal centres. Officials said the system restores standard operating procedures while ensuring continuity and accountability in handling sensitive medico-legal cases.

Under the revised arrangement, 11 forensic experts have been divided into three units, each assigned weekly rotational duties. The system replaces an interim set-up in which a majority of autopsies, including examinations of unidentified bodies and sensitive medico-legal cases, were conducted by Provincial Medical Health Services (PMHS) doctors while also managing routine clinical responsibilities.

Dr NB Singh, chief medical officer (CMO), said the arrangement marks a major shift in the city’s medico-legal practices. “This is the first time in the history of Lucknow that panel post-mortems are being performed solely by forensic and toxicology experts. Earlier, such panels comprised one forensic expert and two PMHS doctors,” he said.

Authorities said the defined roster is expected to streamline workflow, cut delays in report generation and improve overall efficiency at one of Uttar Pradesh’s largest medico-legal facilities.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / First-of-its-kind in UP: KGMU starts forensic-led autopsies to improve medico-legal accuracy
Home / Cities / Lucknow / First-of-its-kind in UP: KGMU starts forensic-led autopsies to improve medico-legal accuracy
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