Five killed, as many injured as truck hits them in U.P.’s Lakhimpur Kheri

Five people were killed and as many were reported to have been seriously injured when a speeding truck hit them before it stopped near a roadside ditch on Pilibhit-Basti highway near Pangi Khurd village under Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri city kotwali area on Saturday evening, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Expressing grief over the mishap, chief minister Yogi Adityanath in his tweet instructed the Kheri authorities to ensure prompt relief and medical treatment to the injured while wishing a speedy recovery to them.

The victims, all said to be the residents of Pangi Khurd village, had assembled on the road a few minutes back after a car hit a biker there, they added. Four of the deceased were Rizwan (20), Karan (14), Paras (80) and Karunesh Verma (30) while identity of the one was yet to be established. Deputy SP, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sandeep Singh confirmed five deaths in the mishap.

Kheri superintendent of police (SP) Ganesh Prasad Saha, who rushed to the spot soon after the accident, said the injured had been admitted to the district hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SP said the truck driver was reported to have lost control that led to the accident. Saha further said a probe had been ordered to ascertain if the accident was due to failure of truck brakes or negligence of the driver and appropriate action would be taken thereafter.