Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Five killed, as many injured as truck hits them in U.P.’s Lakhimpur Kheri

Five killed, as many injured as truck hits them in U.P.’s Lakhimpur Kheri

lucknow news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 11:12 PM IST

The accident took place on Pilibhit-Basti highway near Pangi Khurd village under Kheri city kotwali limits

The accident took place on Jan 28 evening. (For Representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri

Five people were killed and as many were reported to have been seriously injured when a speeding truck hit them before it stopped near a roadside ditch on Pilibhit-Basti highway near Pangi Khurd village under Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri city kotwali area on Saturday evening, police said.

Expressing grief over the mishap, chief minister Yogi Adityanath in his tweet instructed the Kheri authorities to ensure prompt relief and medical treatment to the injured while wishing a speedy recovery to them.

The victims, all said to be the residents of Pangi Khurd village, had assembled on the road a few minutes back after a car hit a biker there, they added. Four of the deceased were Rizwan (20), Karan (14), Paras (80) and Karunesh Verma (30) while identity of the one was yet to be established. Deputy SP, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sandeep Singh confirmed five deaths in the mishap.

Kheri superintendent of police (SP) Ganesh Prasad Saha, who rushed to the spot soon after the accident, said the injured had been admitted to the district hospital.

The SP said the truck driver was reported to have lost control that led to the accident. Saha further said a probe had been ordered to ascertain if the accident was due to failure of truck brakes or negligence of the driver and appropriate action would be taken thereafter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP