Five killed, several critical in explosion at Amroha fireworks factory

A massive explosion ripped through a firecracker factory operating in the forested outskirts of a village in Amroha district on Sunday, killing five women and critically injuring over a dozen other people, police said. (Sourced)

Officials said around 25 people were working inside the factory, near Atarasi, at the time of the explosion. Citing eyewitnesses, they suggested that the explosion might have occurred after a child of one of the workers lit a firecracker, which set off nearby crackers and gunpowder. The factory building was reduced to rubble, and debris from the explosion was scattered within a 300-meter radius.

Sameer Ali, a local, who rushed to the site, recounted: “I heard what sounded like a tyre burst. When we came out, there was thick black smoke all around. We ran towards it and found the entire factory destroyed. Many workers were trapped under the debris.”

The five women—four of whom were identified as Ruksana, Ruma, Pravesh and Shehnaz— killed in the blast were from nearby Rajabpur and Papsara villages. Another victim was yet to be identified, police added. The critically injured were rushed to the district hospital. Several of the injured were still said to be critical.

The factory was reportedly located 2 km into the forests to keep it away from public scrutiny. Locals alleged that it had been functioning illegally for the past two years and manufacturing fireworks without proper oversight. They also accused local authorities of negligence and collusion.

The factory was reportedly registered under the name of Saifur Rahman, a resident of Hapur. Despite being officially licensed, officials are now investigating whether it was complying with safety norms and if it engaged in illegal activities.

District magistrate Nidhi Gupta and superintendent of police Amit Kumar Anand also inspected the site. “The blast occurred in a licensed unit located in Rajabpur police station limits. A probe has been launched to determine the causes and to identify any violations of safety protocols,” the DM said, adding, “A high-level committee, headed by the additional district magistrate (Finance & Revenue) and comprising officials from electrical safety and fire services, has been constituted to investigate the explosion in detail.”

The SP said, “We are investigating the exact cause of the explosion. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing, and all necessary measures are being taken to assist the victims and their families,” he said.