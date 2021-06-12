Five members of UP Dalit family attacked by goons of land mafia

Five members of a Dalit family, including a woman, were attacked allegedly by a group of local goons outside their house in Hariharpur village under Sushant Golf City police station limits of the state capital on Saturday afternoon.

The family claimed that the aides of local land mafia Durga Yadav fired several rounds of bullets and attacked them with rods and canes over an old property related enmity.

Taking serious cognizance of the incident, Lucknow Commissioner of Police (CP) DK Thakur said the police have been asked to collect previous crime records of Durga Yadav and promised strict action against him if found guilty.

He said the perpetrators would be booked under charges of attempt to murder and atrocities against SC/ST persons after receiving a complaint from the victims’ family.

Another police official said the victim Bajrang Rawat has accused Durga Yadav and his aides Raju Yadav, Ajay Yadav, Vijay Yadav, Rajpal and others for the attack.

He said Bajrang, his brother Vishal and his wife Sarita and two relatives Dilip and Rajesh were injured in the attack. Of them Rajesh suffered bullet wound on right side of the chest, Vishal suffered bullet injury in his palm while three others suffered severe injuries on head while being attacked with rods, he added.

The official further said Bajrang claimed that Durga Yadav and his aides had murdered his father Bheekha Ram Rawat on October 7, 2015 in a bid to grab their 2-bigha land located alongside Shaheed Path opposite Medanta Hospital.

“Yadav and his aides have been mounting pressure on Bajrang to turn hostile as he was a key witness in the murder case that is currently being investigated by the CB-CID and the accused are likely to be chargesheeted soon,” he said.

Bajrang said the attack was the result of his denial to turn hostile in the case as Yadav and his aides had called him two days back for the same reason.