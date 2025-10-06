The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has released a list of senior observers for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls where five senior leaders have also been included. Five UP Cong leaders made party observers in Bihar polls

From Uttar Pradesh the Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai, former state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, chairman Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee on SC/ST Tanuj Punia, former MP Pradip Jain and former MLA Sanjay Kapoor have been made district observers along with 36 others from various states.

The list signed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was circulated Sunday. Avinash Pande, general secretary of AICC and incharge Uttar Pradesh has also been made observer by the party.

“People in Bihar are aware particularly about their rights, and on issues of unemployment and corruption too. The party has decided to put senior leaders in place for the Bihar polls and we would make all efforts. The state (Bihar) has given India numerous leaders, IAS and this time the BJP will not be able to play tactics,” said Ajay Rai.

Party leaders will make travel plans for the observers after the Kisan Sammelan slated on Monday. Congress has made former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, and senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as senior observers.