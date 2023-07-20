Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Floods in Yamuna receding, officials inspect situation

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Jul 20, 2023 12:48 AM IST

At Agra, the river went below the mid-flood level mark of 499 feet. As of 5 pm Wednesday, it stood at 498.5 feet, official data showed.

The flood levels in the Yamuna seemed to be reducing, albeit slowly and still above the danger mark, due to the discharge of water in low volumes from the Okhla and Gokul barrages in Delhi and Mathura, respectively, officials said.

At Agra, the river went below the mid-flood level mark of 499 feet. As of 5 pm Wednesday, it stood at 498.5 feet, official data showed. Similarly, the swollen river level had receded slightly in Mathura as its level was recorded at 166.52 at 6 pm.

Divisional commissioner Amit Gupta and district magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal visited the flood-affected areas in Agra district. The officer-duo inspected the Yamuna levels behind the Taj Mahal on Wednesday. They issued instructions to hold health camps and distribute medicines to the affected.

“Water level is decreasing in the Yamuna, but there should be no relaxation in the relief works. Officials should visit the affected areas and ensure pumping off the floodwater,” Chahal said.

Agra officials inspecting the Yamuna levels near the Taj Mahal on Wednesday.

