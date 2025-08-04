Flood, rain-related incidents claim 12 lives in Uttar Pradesh

At least 12 people died in incidents of flooding, lightning, drowning and snake bite in Uttar Pradesh over the last 24 hours even as incessant rainfall caused major rivers to swell and led to flooding in 17 districts. Houses in the low-lying areas inundated with floodwaters in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)

The flood-hit districts include Kanpur Nagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Agra, Auraiya, Chitrakoot, Ballia, Banda, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Chandauli, Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat, Hamirpur, Etawah and Fatehpur.

Closely monitoring the situation in the flood-hit districts, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officers to launch relief operations effectively. Ministers are monitoring the rescue operations in various districts on the CM’s direction.

Floods have impacted 37 tehsils and 402 villages, affecting 84,392 people in 17 districts, relief commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami said.

The respective districts’ administration provided relief material to 47,906 people and 2,759 cattle were shifted to safe locations.

Compensation was distributed to 327 families as flood damaged 343 houses. Over 4,015 hectares of agricultural land was submerged. The administration deployed 439 boats and motor boats to distribute relief supplies.

NDRF, SDRF and PAC personnel have been deployed for rescue operations in the flood-hit areas.

The Ganga was flowing above the danger level in Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Ghazipur and Ballia districts, according to the UP irrigation and water resources department data.

The Yamuna was flowing at the danger level in Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Banda and Prayagraj. The Betwa was above the danger level in Hamirpur, the Chambhal on the UP- Rajasthan border, the Sharda near the danger mark in Lakhimpur Kheri and the Ghaghra flowing near the danger level in Barabanki and Ayodhya districts.

As many as 6,536 food packets and 76,632 lunch packets have been distributed among flood victims and at least 29 community kitchens have been set up for them, the state government said in a press statement.

Around 500 quintals of fodder has been distributed for cattle. To check the outbreak of water-borne diseases, 1,29,571 chlorine tablets and 37,089 ORS packets have been distributed.

A total of 905 flood shelters are operational in the affected areas and 11,248 displaced individuals have been shifted to these facilities. As many as 757 health teams are conducting medical check-ups, while 1,193 flood posts have been set up to monitor the situation.

Team-11 visits affected areas

The 11-member ministerial team (Team-11) constituted by chief minister Yogi Adityanath to oversee flood relief operations landed at Ground Zero on Sunday.

Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh visited flood-affected areas in Jalaun and Hamirpur districts. Industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ was in Prayagraj, tourism minister Jaiveer Singh in Agra, finance minister Suresh Khanna in Varanasi and fisheries minister Sanjay Nishad in Kanpur Dehat.

Minister of state for women welfare Pratibha Shukla was in Auraiya, minister of state for Jal Shakti Ramkesh Nishad visited Hamirpur, minister of state (independent charge) for Civil Defence Dharamveer Prajapati was in Etawah and minister of state for Science and Technology Ajeet Pal was in Fatehpur. Minister of state (independent charge) for Ayush Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’ was in Ballia and minister of state for sugarcane development Sanjay Gangwar was in Jalaun.