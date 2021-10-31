FLOWERPOWER: Diwali lifts spirits, all eyes now on ‘sahalag’!

The hustle bustle at the flower market in Chowk is bringing smiles on the faces of farmers, wholesellers and retailers. It’s 7 am and the buyers and sellers are busy trading the large variety of flowers that are brought from nearby places including cities like Bangalore, Bhopal, Mumbai, Pune as well as abroad.

With Dhanteras just a day away, followed by Diwali festivities and marriage season ahead, everyone is upbeat about the coming months. They have faced huge losses due to ongoing pandemic which resulted in small weddings, slim gatherings and low-key events.

“Peechle saal se hi dhandha bahut manda hai! Last Diwali was passive and marriages were also low key with cap on large gathering. Is Diwali se umeed hai sab accha hoga aur agey bhi jabardast sahalag hai,” says whole seller Mohd Aleem Rehman who houses decorative flowers which includes gerbera, daisy, star, gladiolus, different variants of rose, lilly, carnation and orchids.

People engaged in making marigold strings. (HT Photo)

The market is however dominated by marigold and nearly 75 per cent of the business is of this yellow flower followed by rose and other variants.

Mohd Naeem, who comes from Khadra every day, says, “Currently, the price of genda phool ki ladi is between ₹8-10 per meter which on Diwali can go to ₹20 or even 50 per meter depending on demand and supply ratio. Diwali pe koi daam nahi hota hai. Retailers who buy from us at ₹20 a meter sell at ₹50-60 in plush areas.”

Spread across the large expanse, on the majestic backdrop of Bada Imambara and Asifi Mosque, are huge piles of marigold flowers and both men and women making strings that are sold in length — both per meter and in kilos.

A woman seller on anonymity says, “Jyadatar ladkiyan woh hai jo school ke lije nikalti hai aur 4-5 ghante mala banati hai. Har din ₹50-100 ke beech tak inka ban jata hai. Diwali wale din ₹1000-3000 sab kama lete as they double up as traders and make their own garland and sell directly.”

Besides flowers there is a good range of leaves as well that are mixed with flowers to make decorative bunch and bouquet which includes manokamna leaves, China patti, golden, morpankhi, ferns and many more.

“The main reason for these sellers making good money on Diwali is that common retailers too come to pick up fresh stuff. So, even if we charge little extra to them it’s still very economical for buyers from their respective area,” says Talib Mansoori.

Young Pinku with his aunt Pooja comes from Sindhauli (50 kms) every day. “We have own farming and buy from market as well. For Diwali we lend money on interest but make good money also. Suppose if we daily earn ₹200-300 profit and in two-days of Diwali we can make ₹10,000 or even more,” says Pooja.

Muneshwar Prashad a farmer from Mahilabad brings 50-60 kgs of marigold every day. “Navratri se acchi bazaar chali rahi hai. Ab December main sahalag tak bahut accha dhanda hoga.”

Many have started preparing for the Diwali rush as people start decoratinfrom the festival of Dhanteras. “We make strips and keep in cold storage as marigold had good shelf life. But, for puja we don’t sell kept stuff as for prayers we need fresh flowers,” says Abbas, a whole seller and adds if someone smells flower, we throw it away as it can’t be offered in prayers then!

