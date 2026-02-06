Focus on 2027 UP polls, Mayawati to chair BSP review meeting

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is set to step up its organisational efforts as party president Mayawati will on Saturday chair a crucial meeting of senior party office-bearers of the Uttar Pradesh unit along with district units and assembly constituencies presidents from across the state. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati (HT file)

The exercise is being viewed as a significant move aimed at strengthening the party’s organisational base and sharpening its political strategy well ahead of the next year’s UP assembly polls.

Political observers see the meeting as part of the BSP’s broader attempt to consolidate its traditional support base while expanding its reach to new sections of voters as the party seeks to regain political momentum in Uttar Pradesh.

According to party sources, the meeting will focus on a detailed review of the tasks earlier assigned to party functionaries to reinforce grassroots structures and expand the BSP’s mass base. The leadership will assess organisational preparedness at the booth, sector, assembly and district levels while also evaluating outreach programmes and cadre mobilisation efforts undertaken in recent months.

Mayawati is expected to issue fresh guidelines to party leaders, stressing discipline, unity and sustained engagement with the public. The meeting is also likely to deliberate on prevailing political and social developments in the state with an emphasis on positioning the BSP as a strong alternative ahead of the polls.

Ahead of the meeting, Mayawati will interact with media persons and share her views on the party’s organisational preparedness and future course of action.