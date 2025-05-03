Focus on innovation in farming: Shahi

: Uttar Pradesh agriculture minister, Surya Pratap Shahi introduced a new slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan” at the State-Level Kharif Productivity Seminar 2025 held on Friday, highlighting the important contribution of farmers in nation-building and the importance of research-driven agriculture. A state-wide soil testing campaign will begin on May 5, aiming to provide farmers with customised fertiliser advice to lower input costs and increase productivity. (File Photo)

Shahi said that the government is steering its agricultural policies towards climate-resilient practices by upgrading funding for research, promoting advanced crop varieties, and integrating modern technologies. A state-wide soil testing campaign will begin on May 5, aiming to provide farmers with customised fertiliser advice to lower input costs and increase productivity.

Highlighting sustainable agriculture, the minister advocated for organic and natural farming through the use of compost, green manure, and traditional techniques. He also called for crop diversification with a focus on millets, pulses, and oilseeds to improve both nutrition and farmer incomes. The government is working to raise awareness among youth by introducing agriculture-related subjects in schools and encouraging the adoption of drip and sprinkler irrigation systems. Shahi also highlighted efforts to expand crop insurance coverage, especially in flood-prone regions during the Kharif season. To further empower farmers, digital initiatives like the farmer registry portal and crop survey system are being implemented, alongside the establishment of weather stations to provide timely updates on weather, market prices, and crop health.