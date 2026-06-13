For JEE Advanced candidates: 450 register for IIML’s first 4-yr UG course with 60 seats

Over 150 JEE Advanced qualified students have deposited fees for the first-ever four-year undergraduate course–Bachelor of Science (BS) in Artificial Intelligence and Business Analytics programme–being introduced by the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow. Another 300 successful JEE Advanced candidates have registered for the course that has only 60 seats.

The fee for the four-year UG course is ₹5 lakh per year. Merit-based fee waiver/scholarship may be considered. (For Representation)

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Applications were invited from Indian candidates who successfully completed the 10+2 or equivalent exam in 2025 or 2026 with physics, chemistry and mathematics as main subjects and qualified JEE Advanced (Common Rank List 2026).

“It is heartening to see that students with JEE Advanced rank even under 100 Common Rank List have shown interest in the course. As of now, it is early to predict which rank of successful JEE Advanced candidates will finally take admission. Going by the number of applications we have received, it can be said that JEE Advanced candidates are showing interest in the course,” said Prof MP Gupta, director, IIML.

“IIML in its governing body meeting will move a proposal for a full fee waiver for JEE Advanced candidates seeking admission with a ranking up to CRL 500. The institute will propose 50% concession for candidates whose CRL will be between 501 to 1000 and 25% concession to students with 1001 to 1500 ranking,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The fee for the four-year UG course is ₹5 lakh per year. Merit-based fee waiver/scholarship may be considered. “If we are able to attract a few high-ranker JEE Advanced candidates, they’ll propel the course. They will be top brains who will not be job seekers but job creators. If we are able to give a good start to the course, it will give a big impetus to our two future undergraduate courses already proposed,” the director said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fee for the four-year UG course is ₹5 lakh per year. Merit-based fee waiver/scholarship may be considered. “If we are able to attract a few high-ranker JEE Advanced candidates, they’ll propel the course. They will be top brains who will not be job seekers but job creators. If we are able to give a good start to the course, it will give a big impetus to our two future undergraduate courses already proposed,” the director said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Through this programme, we’re opening doors for aspiring young intermediate pass-outs. In a historic first for a management institute, admissions for aspiring prodigies will be determined by JEE Advanced,” he added.

For the Bachelor of Science (BS) in AI and Business Analytics programme, the application closes on July 3. The first list of selected candidates will be announced on July 10, the second on July 23 (if required), and the third and final list will be announced on August 3 (if required). The session will start from August 18, according to the admission details posted on the institute’s website.

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Prof Pradeep Kumar, chairperson admissions, IIM Lucknow, said, “We aim to attract top talent in the country by offering admission exclusively to top performers in JEE Advanced. In its inaugural batch, the programme will admit 60 students.”

After four decades of shaping India’s top managers, IIML is poised for a major academic shift. Marking 41 years since its establishment, the premier B-school which ranks fourth among all IIMs after Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Kozhikode, is entering undergraduate education with a four-year programme that blends management studies with artificial intelligence (AI), set to begin from the 2026 academic session.

Traditionally known for its flagship two-year post graduate programme (PGP) in management, IIML decided to blend management with AI to make it a unique four-year undergraduate course.

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IIML is not the first B-School to start a UG course. In September 2024, IIM Sirmaur became the first to launch an undergraduate programme—Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS). Between 2024 and 2025, IIM Sirmaur, IIM Sambalpur and IIM Kozhikode launched full-time, residential four-year undergraduate programmes in fields such as management, public policy and emerging technologies.

IIM Bangalore introduced a three-year online bachelors in business administration in digital business and entrepreneurship (BBA–DBE). In 2025, IIM Sirmaur’s BMS programme drew 2,373 applications for just 120 seats, with the four-year course priced at ₹22.73 lakh.