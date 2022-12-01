Former Uttar Pradesh lokayukta NK Mehrotra who had indicted 11 BSP ministers passes away

Uttar Pradesh’s former lokayukta Justice (retd) NK Mehrotra died on Wednesday. He was 78.

A former judge of the Allahabad high court, Justice Mehrotra was appointed the Uttar Pradesh lokayukta on March 16, 2006. He served on the post for the longest term till January 30, 2016. He was lokayukta under three governments headed by Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav. When his term expired on March 15, 2012, the SP government brought an ordinance the same day, extending the tenure of the lokayukta from six years to eight years.

Justice Mehrotra indicted 11 ministers in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) government (2007-12) on corruption charges. The then chief minister Mayawati removed the ministers. He also recommended a CBI probe against a senior minister in the BSP government, Naseemuddin Siddiqui, in a disproportionate assets case.

Later, he recommended action against the mining minister in the Samajwadi Party (SP) government Gayatri Prajapati in a disproportionate assets case.

He had indicted 199 people, including ministers, bureaucrats, engineers, contractors, owners of private firms in the infamous Dalit memorial scam. Justice Mehrotra had also unearthed a scam in the sale of 21 government sugar mills during the BSP regime.A state government spokesperson said the last rites of Justice (retd) NK Mehrotra will be performed with state honours.