Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Former Uttar Pradesh lokayukta NK Mehrotra who had indicted 11 BSP ministers passes away

Former Uttar Pradesh lokayukta NK Mehrotra who had indicted 11 BSP ministers passes away

lucknow news
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 12:47 AM IST

A former judge of the Allahabad high court, Justice Mehrotra was appointed the Uttar Pradesh lokayukta on March 16, 2006. He served on the post for the longest term till January 30, 2016.

Former Uttar Pradesh lokayukta Justice (retd) NK Mehrotra. (FILE PHOTO)
Former Uttar Pradesh lokayukta Justice (retd) NK Mehrotra. (FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh’s former lokayukta Justice (retd) NK Mehrotra died on Wednesday. He was 78.

A former judge of the Allahabad high court, Justice Mehrotra was appointed the Uttar Pradesh lokayukta on March 16, 2006. He served on the post for the longest term till January 30, 2016. He was lokayukta under three governments headed by Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav. When his term expired on March 15, 2012, the SP government brought an ordinance the same day, extending the tenure of the lokayukta from six years to eight years.

Justice Mehrotra indicted 11 ministers in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) government (2007-12) on corruption charges. The then chief minister Mayawati removed the ministers. He also recommended a CBI probe against a senior minister in the BSP government, Naseemuddin Siddiqui, in a disproportionate assets case.

Later, he recommended action against the mining minister in the Samajwadi Party (SP) government Gayatri Prajapati in a disproportionate assets case.

He had indicted 199 people, including ministers, bureaucrats, engineers, contractors, owners of private firms in the infamous Dalit memorial scam. Justice Mehrotra had also unearthed a scam in the sale of 21 government sugar mills during the BSP regime.A state government spokesperson said the last rites of Justice (retd) NK Mehrotra will be performed with state honours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out