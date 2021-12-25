Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Foundation stone of civil works laid for 857 parks in Lucknow
lucknow news

Foundation stone of civil works laid for 857 parks in Lucknow

LMC has received a fund of Rs.15.56 crore for development of 325 semi-developed parks while ₹19.01 crore has been sanctioned for 706 undeveloped parks
Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow. (For representation purpose)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 05:07 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

UP urban development minister Ashutosh Tandon laid the foundation stone of civil and beautification works for 857 parks in the state capital, on the eve of the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, on Friday.

According to officials, Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has received a fund of Rs.15.56 crore for development of 325 semi-developed parks while 19.01 crore has been sanctioned for development of 706 undeveloped parks under the 15th Finance Commission.

Apart from this, 154 parks of Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) have been allotted 9.52 crore for beautification works. These parks would have good boundary walls, railings, fountains, park lights, pavements, walking tracks, open gyms etc from the funds allotted by the government, they said.

Tandon said, “The state government is leaving no stone unturned to make Lucknow one of the best cities of the world. During the last four years, the ranking of Lucknow in the city Sanitation Index has improved from 269 to 12th position, but efforts are on to bring city to the first place.”

