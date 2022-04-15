Four arrested for mowing down a man, injuring five others on Lucknow outskirts
Four persons were arrested on Friday for murdering a youth by running a car over him and injuring five others in a Gosaiganj village on city outskirts on Thursday midnight over some personal enmity, said police on Friday.
The Lucknow police press note stated that those arrested were Ashish Yadav, Manish Yadav, Rajkumar and Swapnil alias Radhe and they were booked under charges of Indian Penal Code sections 302 for murder, 307 for attempt to murder, 323 for causing hurt, 504 for insult and 506 for criminal intimidation as well as section 147 for rioting.
The police said the incident took place in Kabirpur village under Gosainganj police station at around 12 midnight when the accused mowed down one Suraj Yadav and injured five others while they were returning from a pre wedding ceremony.
Suraj was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead while others were still undergoing treatment.
Suraj’s brother Haushala Singh lodged an FIR alleging the accused murdered his brother over an old enmity.
-
Thane man detained for shooting five rounds at home, none injured
A 51-year-old resident of Majiwada in Thane, Lodha Luxuria, who shot five rounds from Sharma's licenced revolver at his own wife and three sons, has been detained by Kapurbawdi Police station on Friday evening. None of the family members was injured in the incident. The man, identified as Rajesh Sharma, was drunk at the time of the incident. The man has some properties in Thane and his family is surviving on rent from the same.
-
Now, MBBS students to undergo 7-day mandatory AYUSH internship
MBBS students will now have to undergo seven-day mandatory internships at AYUSH hospitals too to help these budding doctors get a glimpse of the traditional system of medicine. The decision has been taken by the National Medical Commission, a statutory body for establishing uniform and high standards of medical education in India. The one-week mandatory internship posting will be done at AYUSH hospitals/clinics of community health centre level.
-
Cyber fraud: Senior citizen duped of ₹26 lakh
A senior citizen was cheated of ₹26 lakh by a cyber fraudster who pretended to be his brother settled in the US. The 68-year-old victim has registered an FIR with Sahakarnagar police station. According to the police, an unknown person had taken the photo of the complainant's brother from Facebook and kept it as his profile photo on WhatsApp. The accused asked him to transfer the amount to various accounts.
-
Covid-19: Delhi govt to provide free precautionary jabs at hospitals
The Delhi government announced on Friday that precaution doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be provided for free at government hospitals in the national capital. The government's statement comes amid Delhi witnessing an uptick in its daily Covid-19 tally for the past few days, stoking fears of another wave of infections. The Delhi government too, said that there is no need to panic and it is monitoring the pandemic situation.
-
HC directs transport department to allow resale registration of over 600 BS-IV compliant vehicles
The Bombay high court on Wednesday directed the transport department to allow registration of the resale of about 560 Bharat Stage (BS)-IV compliant vehicles. On Wednesday, the division bench of justice Gautam Patel and justice Madhav Jamdar struck down the orders blacklisting some vehicles and restored the cancelled registrations. The list of vehicles include about 350 two-wheelers, 200 four-wheelers, high-end cars like BMWs, Mini Coopers, Porsches and 60 commercial vehicles.
