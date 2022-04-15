Four arrested for mowing down a man, injuring five others on Lucknow outskirts

Four persons were arrested on Friday for murdering a youth by running a car over him and injuring five others in a Gosaiganj village on city outskirts on Thursday midnight over some personal enmity, said police on Friday.

The Lucknow police press note stated that those arrested were Ashish Yadav, Manish Yadav, Rajkumar and Swapnil alias Radhe and they were booked under charges of Indian Penal Code sections 302 for murder, 307 for attempt to murder, 323 for causing hurt, 504 for insult and 506 for criminal intimidation as well as section 147 for rioting.

The police said the incident took place in Kabirpur village under Gosainganj police station at around 12 midnight when the accused mowed down one Suraj Yadav and injured five others while they were returning from a pre wedding ceremony.

Suraj was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead while others were still undergoing treatment.

Suraj’s brother Haushala Singh lodged an FIR alleging the accused murdered his brother over an old enmity.