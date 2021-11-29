Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Four of a family among five killed in road mishap in UP’s Prayagraj
lucknow news

Four of a family among five killed in road mishap in UP’s Prayagraj

Five people died on the spot after an unidentified speeding vehicle hit the motorcycle they were riding near Shringverpur highway under Nawabganj police station of Prayagraj district late on Sunday night
Five people died on the spot after an unidentified speeding vehicle hit the motorcycle they were riding near Shringverpur highway under Nawabganj police station of Prayagraj district late on Sunday night (For Representation)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 10:24 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Five people, including four members of a family, died after an unidentified speeding vehicle hit the motorcycle they were riding near Shringverpur highway under Nawabganj police station of Prayagraj district late on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

As per the police, one Ramsaran Pal, 60, his son Lallu Pal, 35, Samaylal, 33, grandson Arjun Pal, 11 and one Ramchandra Pal, 55, all residents of Budauna village of Nawabganj, were returning home on a motorcycle after attending a marriage function in neighbouring Pratapgarh district when the accident took place. All of them died on the spot. Villagers informed police on spotting the bodies on Monday morning.

The bodies had been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said. Nawabganj police said a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against the unidentified vehicle driver and efforts were on to identify the vehicle through CCTV footage. Village head Anupam Patel said kin of the deceased reached the accident site on the highway and identified the bodies.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Bisahulal Sahu
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Delhi’s Air Quality Index
Delhi schools reopen
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP