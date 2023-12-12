Four siblings’ death in Unnao: Viscera report rules out poisoning, say police

In the case of the death of four minor siblings, wherein their father was arrested on murder charges, the Unnao police said the forensic viscera report has ruled out poisoning as the cause of death of one of the children.

Initially, it was reported that the children, all aged between two and eight years, died allegedly due to electrocution in their house in Lalmankhera under Barasagwar police limits in Unnao on November 19. Later, their father, Virendra Kumar, was arrested and jailed after his reported confession of poisoning and strangulating the children to death.

Unnao superintendent of police (SP) Siddarth Shankar Meena, while staying silent on the father’s fate, said, “Some people were hell-bent on proving that the children were killed by poisoning. The forensic report of a viscera examination clearly states the child in question was not killed through poisoning,” he added.

When the incident took place, Virendra Kumar and his wife Shiv Devi, both daily wagers, were reportedly working at a paddy field.

While the autopsy report categorically cited electrocution as the reason for the deaths of three children, the viscera of one of them was preserved as the cause of the death was not clear.

A day after the children’s deaths, Virendra Kumar had consumed poison and was hospitalised. He was discharged two days later after which a video surfaced in which Virendra claimed to have murdered the children by poisoning and strangulation.

His wife Shiv Devi had lodged an FIR accusing Virendra of the alleged murders.

She, however, questioned the viscera report and billed it as fake. “He himself has confessed to poisoning the kids. Now 20 days later a fake report has been given to hide the truth...” she said.

