Fraudster poses as Union minister, manages transfers in Gonda consolidation office

Ayodhya : A man called Satish managed to get seven officials of Gonda land consolidation department transferred by impersonating Union minister of state for external affairs, Kirtivardhan Singh, who is the Member of Parliament from Gonda. Satish called the land consolidation commissioner and pressurised him, posing as the Union minister. The minister’s representative then lodged a case at the Katra Bazaar police station. Police are searching for the accused. (Pic for representation)

Following instructions from the commissioner’s office, the consolidation officer transferred the officials one after another.

When BJP MLA Prem Narayan Pandey from Tarabganj asked the Union minister about the transfers , he denied any involvement. The MLA informed him that several transfers were made using his name, prompting the minister to instruct his representative to take immediate action.

The minister’s representative then lodged a case at the Katra Bazaar police station. Police are searching for the accused.

Meanwhile, consolidation officer Devendra Singh has cancelled all transfer orders and instructed all employees to continue working on their original positions.

The accused Satish, who hails from Jagdishpur village in Katra Bazaar, used a fake profile picture of the Union minister on his mobile and WhatsApp to exert pressure on officials.

The fraudster orchestrated the transfer of three clerks, revenue inspectors and accountants from the Gonda consolidation office.