Fraudulent sale of Waqf property case: Lucknow PMLA court acknowledges ED’s chargesheet

The Lucknow-based Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court has taken cognizance of the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 6, under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002, regarding the fraudulent sale of Waqf property, as confirmed by ED officials on Wednesday.

The chargesheet was filed against the accused individuals, specifically Mohd Mustafa Khan, Anush Faridi, Saqib Khan, and Arsheen Faridi, before the PMLA court, as stated in a press release provided by the ED.

The press release further said that the ED’s investigation was initiated based on an FIR registered by Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station against Mohd Mustafa Khan, Saqib Khan, and Anush Faridi under various sections of the Indian Penal Code of 1860. The allegations pertained to the fraudulent sale of Waqf property located on New Berry Road in Lucknow, valued at ₹10.92 crore.

The investigation uncovered that the Waqf property had been fraudulently converted into non-Waqf status, regularized by the Lucknow Development Authority, and subsequently sold to a private individual.

Previously, in this case, various searches were conducted, leading to the attachment of movable properties worth Rs. 2.72 crore on June 15, 2022. Mohd Mustafa Khan, the primary accused in this matter, was apprehended by the ED on August 8, 2023, and is presently in judicial custody.

