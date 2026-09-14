From 1090 roundabout to Ayodhya Road, Lucknowites pitch traffic fixes

The first day of Lucknow traffic police’s citizen-suggestion drive brought in 14 proposals by 5:41pm on Monday, with residents flagging specific traffic trouble spots and, in several cases, suggesting possible solutions rather than merely reporting problems.

Lucknow traffic police officials inspect locations suggested by citizens through the QR-based ‘Sahbhagita’ initiative on Monday. (Sourced)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Among the suggestions was a proposal to remove the roundabout at the 1090 intersection. Others flagged bottlenecks on Ayodhya Road and problems caused by encroachments, the traffic department said.

After receiving detailed suggestions, DCP Traffic Raveena Tyagi and her team inspected the Ayodhya Road stretch, covering the area from the BMW cut to the CMS cut up to the Barabanki border. “Some suggestions are fairly detailed; I visited with my team today to evaluate them at the BMW Cut and CMS Cut on Ayodhya Road,” Tyagi told HT.

The traffic police launched the initiative on Sunday, inviting residents to identify recurring traffic and road-safety problems and suggest practical solutions.

Officials said suggestions would be assessed for road safety, technical feasibility and local conditions. Proposals requiring engineering, infrastructure or civic changes would be taken up with the concerned departments for approvals and implementation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The 1090 roundabout proposal will also be assessed for its impact on traffic flow and safety before any decision is taken. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 1090 roundabout proposal will also be assessed for its impact on traffic flow and safety before any decision is taken. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The police urged residents to continue submitting suggestions with exact locations, photographs and practical solutions.