Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / From life of crime to finding religion: Prisoners experience a ‘spiritual awakening’

From life of crime to finding religion: Prisoners experience a ‘spiritual awakening’

lucknow news
Updated on Oct 10, 2022 01:02 AM IST

Not just the temple, the inmates’ attempts have also gone into painting Kashi’s prominent landmarks, including Goswami Tulsidas Ghat, Sant Ravidas Smarak Park and the birthplace of saint Kabir Das, on the prison walls.

One of the portraits made on a wall of the Varanasi district jail by jailbirds. (HT Photo)
ByOliver Fredrick, Varanasi

Under-trials at the Varanasi district jail have ‘created’ their own version of the Kashi Vishwanath temple, where they not only worship every day, but also often meditate. This ‘shrine’ is a life-size portrait of the actual temple on a wall.

Not just the temple, the inmates’ attempts have also gone into painting Kashi’s prominent landmarks, including Goswami Tulsidas Ghat, Sant Ravidas Smarak Park and the birthplace of saint Kabir Das, on the prison walls.

The prisoners’ ‘spiritual awakening’ began three months ago when three of them approached the jail management with the idea of turning a corridor into a place of worship. “Prisoners Bacchan Dravid, Bholaram and Manish Sharma, all artists, gave us a list of items they needed for their project. It included cement and sand sacks, oil colour and paintbrushes. We decided to give them what they wanted,” said Arun Kumar, the jail superintendent, adding that other inmates were asked to help the trio.

The group, at first, levelled the wall, making it fit for the paint job. Their project began to take shape in 15 days, and, in three months, they had given a makeover to the entire corridor, transforming it into a place of worship and meditation, Kumar added.

“The inmates have painted a life-size portrait of the Kashi Vishwanath temple with the intention that regular praying will help inmates gain mental peace,” he said.

The jail management said the inmates now spent most of their time worshipping and meditating.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Oliver Fredrick

Oliver Fredrick is working in capacity of Senior Correspondent and is based in Lucknow. Other than covering important beats like Railways, Defense, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), District Administration, he loves to write on human interest stories as it gives an instant connect with the readers. In his career of around 10 years, he has done several path-breaking stories which had forced the State Government authorities to take appropriate actions. Prior coming to Lucknow, he was based in Bareilly and was taking care of politically-sensitive West UP districts like Rampur, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Badaun,Muzaffarnagar and others....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP