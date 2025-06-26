Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
From Ram Lalla’s clothes to spacesuit badge, designer goes the extra mile

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 26, 2025 05:28 AM IST

Shukla's junior from school days, Tripathi came in contact with the astronaut with the help of a common school friend Vishal Srivastava.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (Sourced)
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (Sourced)

: The Indian flag adorns one side of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s spacesuit and the other has a badge specially curated for the journey by his friend and designer Manish Tripathi (39).

Tripathi, a National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Delhi graduate, has also worked on designing clothes for Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Shukla’s junior from school days, Tripathi came in contact with the astronaut with the help of a common school friend Vishal Srivastava.

“We exchanged ideas and I began working on the project in August 2024. I did not use any advanced equipment or tools to design the badge as I wanted it to be made of my own creative thoughts. I conceived every detail, ideated and sketched the badge by hand,” Tripathi said.

He said while the idea of making the badge was conceived collaboratively it was approved and ordered by Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

“We wanted the badge to highlight the glorious past, the present works and the future aspirations which can inspire the next generation. The badge includes Aryabhatta, Gaganyaan, Jantar Mantar, Lunar Legacy of the country and astronomical signs alongside the Sun, which is also revered as a deity in India,” Tripathi added.

He said that he designed, modulated, redesigned and re-visited the previous designs several times before they came to a consensus. The final one was woven using a computerised weaving technique.

