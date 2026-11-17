Flanked by heavily armed policemen, wearing bulletproof jackets and shackled around their legs, two alleged shooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi and Gogi gangs arrived at a court in Shamli on Monday in a prison van from Delhi’s Tihar Jail. The extraordinary security measures were put in place after the duo expressed fears of a fake encounter during their transportation to Uttar Pradesh. Deepak Dabas being taken for their appearance in Shamli court on Monday (Sourced)

The unusual security arrangements turned the court appearance of Yogesh Tunda and Deepak Dabas into a high-security operation, with Delhi Police and Shamli police personnel deployed for their escort.

A Shamli police official said the duo, accused of conspiring to murder Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan, were transported in a prison van under tight security on the orders of Delhi’s Patiala House court. The entire proceedings were videographed, while senior police officials from Delhi and Shamli remained present during their appearance.

The two were brought to Kairana around noon and initially taken to the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court. However, following the transfer of the case file, they were subsequently produced before the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM).

Their appearance followed a November 3 plea filed through their counsel before the Patiala House court, expressing apprehension of a fake encounter during their transportation to Uttar Pradesh. They had sought directions for bulletproof jackets and shackles during their court production.

The Patiala House court subsequently issued directions for their production with the requested security measures.

Shamli police had earlier named the two Tihar Jail inmates among the accused in the conspiracy behind Baliyan’s murder. Last month, both were produced before the CJM court in Kairana, following which police secured their remand in the conspiracy case. Police later sought their police custody remand, prompting the court to order their production on Monday.

Baliyan was shot dead on the evening of August 26 while returning home from a gym along Aryapuri Nala Patri in Shamli. Five days later, on August 31, Shamli police killed two alleged shooters, Mohit and Sumit, in an encounter.

During the investigation, police also named gangster Rakesh alias Pampu, lodged in Karnal jail, along with Tunda, Dabas and Dinesh Karalia, as accused in the alleged murder conspiracy.

After the court proceedings, Delhi Police escorted the two accused back to Tihar Jail under heavy security.