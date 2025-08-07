From uncle-nephew era to Kanwar Yatra, Yogi Adityanath fires salvos in Bareilly

Accusing the previous regime of running a “jobs-for-family” model, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asserted that the so-called “uncle-nephew” era of recruitment had ended and had been replaced with a transparent and merit-driven system. Uttar Pradesh chief minister at a public event in Bareilly on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

He also said that attempts to defame the Kanwar Yatra had repeatedly failed due to the vigilance of society and the proactive stance of the administration.

Adityanath, who was addressing a public gathering at Bareilly college ground after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of 545 development projects worth ₹2,264 crore, also said that the yatra is now a symbol of unity and devotion.

He also handed over appointment letters to over 6,000 youth during the Rozgar Mela.

“Before 2017, government jobs were distributed like personal inheritance—limited to the circles of uncles, nephews, and family loyalists,” the chief minister said.

“Today, youth from every corner, caste, and community are getting jobs based purely on merit.”

Over 8.5 lakh government jobs have been given in the last eight years, Yogi noted. He underscored the state’s improved law-and-order situation.

“Earlier, districts were handed out to mafias like property. Today, each district has its identity shaped by progress — through initiatives like One District One Medical College and One District One Product,” he said.

Reflecting on Bareilly’s transformation, Adityanath said, “This city once made headlines for riots. Today, it’s being recognised for the Nath Corridor, Jalabhishek and spiritual tourism.”

About the Kanwar Yatra, he said, “Attempts were made to hurt people’s sentiments and defame the yatra, but the resolve of an awakened society and effective law and order crushed those intentions. Today, lakhs of devotees perform jalabhishek in Bareilly’s Nath Corridor - this is becoming the new identity of the city. Now, the Yatra stands for unity.”

Temples like Alakhnath, Tripathinath, Gopeshwarnath and Pashupatinath are being developed into major spiritual destinations under the Nath Corridor plan, drawing lakhs of devotees and creating allied opportunities in hospitality, transport and retail.

During the Rozgar Mela, the chief minister urged the youth to be role models. He also advised elected leaders to publicly honour these newly recruited youth, to ignite aspirations in others.

He promoted the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Yojana, under which youth can avail interest-free, collateral-free loans starting from ₹5 lakh and going up to ₹10 lakh upon timely repayment.

“Opportunities are no longer for the few, but for every deserving young citizen,” he said.

The chief minister’s visit also saw the inauguration of 222 projects worth ₹1,258 crore and the foundation-laying of 323 more worth ₹1,004 crore. These span road-widening, flood protection, power and municipal infrastructure, rural drinking water supply, and the Nath Corridor.

Projects like the Unani Medical College, Ramganga Flood Protection, and upgraded road networks are expected to generate both direct and indirect employment while boosting connectivity and services in the region.

Reiterating the motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, the CM said his government ensures that every scheme, from housing to employment, reaches all sections without discrimination.

“This is not a government of caste and vote banks. This is a government of performance,” he said.

The chief minister announced free bus travel for women on August 8, 9, and 10 on the occasion of Rakshabandhan — applicable to both UPSRTC and city transport buses. Women passengers will also be allowed to take along one co-traveller for free.

Ahead of Independence Day and Janmashtami, the CM called for a statewide cleanliness campaign, urging citizens to take responsibility for keeping their surroundings clean.

In a meeting with public representatives of Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, and Budaun, Yogi said that future project priorities would be aligned with local needs.