Sharda fury unabated, more houses washed away

Lakhimpur Kheri The fuming Sharda started sweeping away houses and hutments in Koriyana village of Bijua block here since Thursday night.

Kheri DM Mahendra Bahadur Singh inspecting Sharda erosion in Koriyana village of Bijua block on Friday. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amid reports of fresh erosion, Kheri DM Mahendra Bahadur along with CDO Arvind Singh and ADM Sanjay Singh visited Koriyana and inspected the erosion spots.

He talked to the villagers and the village head’s representative Jagjit Singh and took stock of the situation. He assured them of all aid and assistance.

Moreover, due to more areas along the Sharda under flood threat, the Kheri DM rushed SDM Shriddha Singh to Lakhimpur, SDM Ratnakar Mishra to Gola and SDM Kartikey Singh to Pallia tehsil. He directed other revenue officials to hold chaupals with villagers and to arrange their stay in safe zones in case of need, with provision of all relief material.

Meanwhile, Jagjit Singh said since Thursday night, four to five houses and hutments were washed away by the Sharda. Earlier, the river had devastated the agricultural land and crops, besides a small village temple, but now the houses had come under threat, Singh added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the Sharda, which earlier flowed five to seven km away from the village, had now come within a few hundred metre’s distance and the entire Kariyana village was under threat.

Erosion in Ahirana village of Phoolbehar block by the Sharda continued on Friday with over a dozen houses and hutments washed away.

Sensing the furious mood of the river, some villagers started demolishing their houses and carried the building material to some other place to minimize their losses.