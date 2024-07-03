 Gang of Barabanki solar panel thieves busted - Hindustan Times
Gang of Barabanki solar panel thieves busted

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 03, 2024 10:48 PM IST

The gang, mostly active in Barabanki, used to first study the places and then steal items from there

The Mohanlalganj police busted a gang stealing solar panels and other items and arrested two people on Wednesday.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
“The accused were identified as Angad Kumar Verma, 23, and Pawan Kumar, 28, both labourers and Barabanki residents. The police also recovered multiple solar panels, a tractor trolley and others,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, south, Shashank Singh.

The gang, mostly active in Barabanki, used to first study the places and then steal items from there. They started stealing solar panels due to its demand in the market,” said Singh, adding that the trolley which they used in carrying the items was also stolen from an accident spot.

“The names of two other people have also surfaced; however, their names will be revealed later,” said the ADCP, adding that as many as four cases were reported in the last few months under the Mohanlalganj police station limits after which a team was formed to work out the case.

