Gang of thieves busted, cops claim cracking Lucknow jewellery shop theft

The Lucknow police claimed to have busted a gang of burglars involved in over two dozen thefts in jewellery, grocery and electronics shops in the city in the past six months, on Saturday, with the arrest of five people.

Police officials claimed that the same gang committed the theft of silver and gold jewellery worth over ₹15 lakh as well as some cash after breaking into a jewellery shop in Sarojininagar area on May 24.

While addressing a press conference, Lucknow deputy commissioner of police, central, Aparana Rajat Kaushik said that those arrested were Mohd Asif alias Raju, Shahbaz Khan, Deepak Gupta, Mohd Shahdab alias Ajju, and Rakesh Soni, all aged between 21 and 24 years.

She said that they stayed in different areas of the city and they were roped in by two gang leaders Rajjan Lal and Mama, who are still at large. She said these gang members used to first do a reconnaissance of shops in their respective areas and inform the two gang leaders.

She said Rajjan Lal and Mama later used to collect them on a fixed day and time in a SUV and drop them at their destination where the shop was to be targeted. She said they generally used to pull up the shutter with the help of different tools and then commit thefts. She said they have confessed their involvement in as many as two dozen thefts in the past few months.

The DCP said that the same gang had struck Prateek Jewellers in Ganganagar locality, near Amausi village, under the Sarojininagar police station limits, on May 24. She said the shop owner, Prateek Mishra, informed the police that burglars vandalised the entire shop in search of jewellery and took away around 8.6 kg of silver jewellery and 215 gms of gold jewellery. Besides, they took away around ₹18,000 cash from the cash box in the shop.

She said the police have recovered around three kg of silver and 20 grams of gold as well as around ₹10,000 from their possession.