Gang that robbed auto-rickshaw drivers busted in U.P. capital, 3 held

A joint team of Mohanlalganj police and surveillance (south) on Thursday busted a gang that robbed auto-rickshaw drivers of their vehicles while posing as passengers. All three members of the gang have been nabbed. They are Sangam, 32, Pankaj, 24 and Sandeep, 26, all Mohanlalganj residents, police said. The three thieves in police net. (Sourced)

Three e-rickshaws, 12 batteries, ₹5,000 cash and sedatives among other things were recovered from them, said DCP (south) Keshav Kumar. Posing as customers, the gang members used to hire e-rickshaws. Then on the way they, would stop at a tea stall and offer tea to the drivers which they used to spike, Kumar added.

“When the drivers would fall asleep, the trio would escape with their e-rickshaws and other belongings, selling the e-rickshaw batteries to scrap dealers,” the cop said. The DCP (south) said multiple cases had been lodged against these criminals in different police stations of the city in the past.

“All three criminals met in jail and after being released from there, they formed a gang. Police are trying to find out if they were active outside Lucknow or not,” Kumar said.