Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gang that robbed auto-rickshaw drivers busted in U.P. capital, 3 held

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 12, 2024 09:41 PM IST

Three e-rickshaws, 12 batteries, ₹5,000 cash and sedatives among other things were recovered from them, said police

A joint team of Mohanlalganj police and surveillance (south) on Thursday busted a gang that robbed auto-rickshaw drivers of their vehicles while posing as passengers. All three members of the gang have been nabbed. They are Sangam, 32, Pankaj, 24 and Sandeep, 26, all Mohanlalganj residents, police said.

The three thieves in police net. (Sourced)
The three thieves in police net. (Sourced)

Three e-rickshaws, 12 batteries, 5,000 cash and sedatives among other things were recovered from them, said DCP (south) Keshav Kumar. Posing as customers, the gang members used to hire e-rickshaws. Then on the way they, would stop at a tea stall and offer tea to the drivers which they used to spike, Kumar added.

“When the drivers would fall asleep, the trio would escape with their e-rickshaws and other belongings, selling the e-rickshaw batteries to scrap dealers,” the cop said. The DCP (south) said multiple cases had been lodged against these criminals in different police stations of the city in the past.

“All three criminals met in jail and after being released from there, they formed a gang. Police are trying to find out if they were active outside Lucknow or not,” Kumar said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On