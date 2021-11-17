Ganga pollution case:HC seeks reply of Kashi Vishwanath Spl Area Development Authority

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court has issued notices to Sri Kashi Vishwanath Special Area Development Authority and asked it to file affidavit through its chief executive officer, giving details of the schemes and all constructions which are proposed or are underway in and around the river Ganga in Varanasi district.

Expressing concern over non-co-operation among different departments of the state government on the issue of Ganga pollution, which is causing a lot of confusion before the court, a three-judge Bench of Allahabad high court has asked the chief secretary, UP to examine this aspect and issue required directions to obviate confusion and to have effective representation of the stand of the government before the court.

Hearing a matter relating to Ganga pollution, the three-judge bench comprising justices Manoj Kumar Gupta, Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar said, “We notice that different departments, nodal and executing agencies are represented through different counsels among whom there is no coordination, resulting in a lot of confusion. If the additional advocate general is representing the state, we expect that he should have full instructions, at least in respect of all matters falling under the purview of state government or its instrumentalities.”

Regarding purity of Ganga water, the court said that the report from IIT, Kanpur was still awaited and allowed some more time to enable it to complete the tests and submit the desired report.

“We accept the request and permit submission of the report in sealed cover through registrar general of this court by the next date”, the court added, while fixing December 6, 2021 for further hearing of the matter.

The court was not satisfied with the approach of the Prayagraj Nagar Nigam regarding cremation on the bank of river Ganga and said,” We do not appreciate the mindset with which the Nagar Nigam is handling the issue. No doubt, on account of religious beliefs, a few people avail the services of electric crematoriums, but we feel that if proper facilities are provided at the electric crematoriums and people are educated and made aware of the advantages and disadvantages of their use, more and more people will avail the facilities.”

In this backdrop, the court in its order dated November 12 directed the additional chief secretary, Nagar Vikas, UP government, Lucknow to examine the matter and place before this court its plan in respect of improvement of the infrastructure of the two electric crematoriums and the time frame within which it would be implemented.

On the question of ban on use of plastic, the commissioner, Prayagraj division has filed his affidavit annexing therewith order dated November 8, 2021, whereby a committee comprising of ADM city, Prayagraj, additional municipal commissioner, Nagar Nigam, Prayagraj and superintendent of police (City), Prayagraj has been formed to oversee the implementation of the ban on plastic carry bags in pursuance of government order (GO) dated July 15, 2018.