Ganga rising at an alarming rate in Kashi, admn sounds alert

With the water level of the Ganga rising at the rate of 6 centimetres per hour, the district administration here in Varanasi have sounded high alert and have imposed restrictions on boating and other activities on the banks of the river. Also, in view of the increasing water level, the Ganga Sewa Nidhi has decided to carry out Ganga arti at the elevated level. The current water level is just four metres away from the danger mark.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The district administration officials said that the water level was rising at the rate of 6 centimetres per hour, which is quite high. In the last four days, the level of the Ganga has increased to over two metres. The water level on Tuesday was recorded at 64.06 metres mark while it was 63.44 metres on Sunday and 63.32 metres on Sunday. The alarming mark of the river is at 70.26 metres.

The rapidly increasing water level has added to the woes of the people, who directly depend upon the ghats to earn their livelihood. “We don’t have any other source of income than to earn out livelihood through boating. However, the rising water level has left a severe dent on our income, leaving us hand to mouth,” said Kanhaiya lal, a boatman on the bank of the Ganga.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, following the elevated water level, the Ganga Sewa Nidhi has decided to conduct the famous Ganga Arti on Dashashwamesh Ghat at the elevated level. “Since the raised platforms on which Ganga arti used to take place have been submerged, the arti is now taking place on the roof of the office of Ganga Sewa Nidhi,” said Sushant Mishra, president Ganga Sewa Nidhi.

Along with the rising water level, there is also the forecast of heavy rainfall on August 19 and 20. As such, the district administration has made elaborate arrangements at the ghats in order to keep a check on any untoward incident.

“We have made elaborate security arrangements at the ghats and have docked the boats following the rapidly increasing water level,” said Kaushal Raj Sharma, district magistrate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}