Varanasi , The water level of the Ganga river has crossed the warning mark here, prompting the district administration to suspend all boat operations and step up monitoring of flood-affected areas, officials said on Wednesday.

Ganga river crosses warning mark in Varanasi, boat operations suspended

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According to the Central Water Commission, the water level of the river in the district was recorded at 70.29 metres, against the warning level of 70.26 metres.

The danger level is 71.26 metres, while the highest flood level has been fixed at 73.90 metres.

In view of the flood situation, all boat operations in the Ganga have been suspended, officials said, urging devotees and residents not to venture onto the ghats or into areas with strong currents.

Officials said the administration was closely monitoring the situation following the rise in the water levels of the Ganga and Varuna rivers, as well as waterlogging and flooding in areas along the Varuna.

Around 11 localities and wards in the district have been partially affected by the flooding, while 328 families comprising 1,388 people have been affected by the Varuna river's flooding, they said.

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{{^usCountry}} Arrangements are being made to shift affected families to safer locations as required, besides ensuring adequate relief and rescue measures, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arrangements are being made to shift affected families to safer locations as required, besides ensuring adequate relief and rescue measures, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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As many as 13 relief camps have been set up in the district, where 935 people from 219 affected families are currently staying, they said.

District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar directed officials to remain on alert and maintain surveillance in the affected areas. He also directed them to ensure immediate evacuation of people to safe locations whenever required.

Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal instructed police and National Disaster Response Force teams to maintain continuous vigil in flood-affected areas and ensure prompt action in case of any emergency, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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