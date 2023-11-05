Gangster Act imposed on dead youth, SSP orders probe

GORAKHPUR In a strange incident, the district police imposed UP Gangster Act on a youth who died in a road accident last year. While tracing the criminal, police reached his residence on November 3 for his arrest. His parents informed the cops about his death but they rebuked the family of the accused for not producing him before the police team. SSP Gorakhpur Gaurav Grover set up an inquiry to probe how the name of the dead criminal figured in the list of criminals forwarded by the police station in charge to book them under UP Gangster Act. (Pic for representation)

The father of the deceased youth then produced the post mortem examination report of his son that sent the cops on the back foot.

Taking cognizance of the incident, SSP Gorakhpur Gaurav Grover set up an inquiry to probe how the name of the dead criminal figured in the list of criminals forwarded by the police station in charge to book them under UP Gangster Act.

Officials admitted that Gangster Act was imposed on Imran Ansari and three other residents of Mohalla Shahpur near Chhoti Masjid on October 28, following which the police raided his residence on November 3. His family members informed about his death in a road accident on October 27, 2022 but the cops did not believe this.

However, the post mortem examination report of Imran produced by his relatives landed the police in a piquant situation. They tried to hush up the matter but Imran’s family lawyer Sanjay Parkash Satyam registered a complaint with the SSP for harassment of his client by local police and demanded stringent action against errant officials.

SSP Gaurav Grover confirmed that taking the notice of the complaint, an inquiry by SP city had been initiated in the case.

Notably, under zero tolerance policy against lawbreakers, the district police have slapped 87 cases against criminals this year till October. Twenty of them have been arrested while others are untraceable.

