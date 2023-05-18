Mafioso Ajit Shahi surrenders in court in U.P.’s Gorakhpur

Gangster Ajit Shahi, who is wanted in 33 criminal cases, surrendered before a court in Gorakhpur on Thursday. A resident of Deoria, Shahi had been absconding in a case of extortion since May 12. Although district police and STF conducted raids at various hideouts of Shahi in Gorakhpur and Deoria, they remained clueless. Police officials said the first case against Shahi was lodged in 1991 but police never succeeded in arresting him. (For Representation)

A non-bailable warrant was also issued against Shahi and his accomplices. Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Gorakhpur, Gaurav Grover had on May 15 announced a reward of ₹25,000 on him. On Wednesday, the SSP said police had also declared reward on his accomplice Vishal Singh.

Anticipating the surrender, the district police had made appropriate security arrangements and had cordoned off the area around the court premises. On May 3, gangster Shahi along with other criminals had allegedly threatened the chairman of Railway Cooperative Bank office.

Brandishing arms, they had issued threats to the chairman to face dire consequences if the appointment letter was not issued to the man of their choice. The incident was recorded in the CCTV camera installed in bank. On the complaint lodged by the assistant secretary of the bank Dhiraj Srivastava, the police had lodged an FIR against Shahi and others on May 12.

Police officials said the first case against Shahi was lodged in 1991 but police never succeeded in arresting him. Other members of his gangs namely Vishal Singh, Suraj Singh, Rahul Sharma, Sachin Yadav and Shakti are still at large.

