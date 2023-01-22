Gearing up for GIS-2023: Investment proposals worth 50,000 crore in Gorakhpur’s kitty

Ahead of the Global Investors Summit (GIS)-2023 scheduled to take place in Lucknow next month, Gorakhpur district, the home turf of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, has reportedly received investment proposals worth ₹50,000 crore.

Confirming the development, the district authorities said Gorakhpur might get project proposals worth ₹75,000 crore before the summit.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), Pawan Aggarwal, said in light of good response from investors the target set for GIDA had been enhanced from ₹40,000 crore to ₹60,000 crore, and hoped that the investments would create job opportunities for 50,000 locals.

Vice-chairman of Gorakhpur Development Authority Mahendra Singh Tanwar said a meeting with leading investors of the region was recently organised in which most of the participants showed interest in developing the hotel industry and residential plots in the area.

Meanwhile, Madan Mohan Malviya Technical University (MMMTU) has set a target to receive investment proposals worth ₹530 crore, the coordinator of its training and placement cell, VK Dwivedi, said.

Prominent investment proposals:Green ammonia plant by Avaada Ventures Pvt Ltd: ₹22,500 crore Paper mill by RG Strategy Group: ₹2,935 crore Kandla-Gorakhpur LPG pipeline by Indian Oil Corporation: ₹1,800 crore Solar energy park by RG Strategy Group: ₹1,772 crore Atrison Agrotech - ₹1,400 crore Ethanol and distillery plant by Keyaan Distilleries Pvt Ltd - ₹1,200 croreCarbonated drinks and fruit pulp plant by Varun Beverages - ₹1,071 crore