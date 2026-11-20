Using AI, the Uttar Pradesh Police traced a woman missing for five years through a photograph taken when she was in Class IV, nearly two decades ago. The three photographs including the Class IV photograph, the AI generated photograph and the present day photograph (Sourced)

A Sonbhadra police constable used AI tools to recreate her likely appearance as an adult.

Constable Vijay Pandey, posted at Babhani police station, used ChatGPT and Google Gemini to generate an age-progressed image of Manju Devi Kharwar, now around 30, using her childhood photograph and photographs of her parents and sister. Her family recognised the AI-generated image, giving investigators a crucial lead that eventually helped trace her to Rajasthan.

Manju, who had been missing since 2021, was recovered on October 16 from Govind Singh Ka Bas village under Hamirwas police station in Rajasthan’s Churu district. She was living there with her husband, Umesh, and their two children, additional SP (operations) Rishabh Runwal said.

The police team approached her former school, where it found a photograph attached to a scholarship application submitted in 2007, when she was a Class IV student.

Since the childhood photograph bore little resemblance to her present-day appearance, Pandey used the two AI platforms to create an image showing how she might look as an adult. Police then pursued leads based on the identification and traced her to Churu.

The case was registered at Babhani police station on July 14, 2026, on a complaint by her mother, Kimat Devi Kharwar, a resident of Jorahi village. The FIR was lodged under sections 87 and 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complaint alleged that another woman, Manju Devi Gaur, had taken her daughter to Varanasi on the pretext of arranging her marriage, after which she went missing.

Sonbhadra SP Abhishek Verma felicitated Pandey on Friday with a commendation certificate and a cash reward of ₹2,100 for his role in tracing the woman.

Runwal said the district police had also organised a workshop, under the SP’s direction, to train personnel in using ChatGPT, Google Gemini and other AI platforms in investigations. The training stressed that AI-generated information and images must be independently verified against available facts and evidence before being used for investigation or legal action.