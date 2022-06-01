Home / Cities / Lucknow News / ‘Get well soon’: Akhilesh Yadav meets ailing Azam Khan in Delhi hospital
There have been reports of differences between Azam Khan and Akhilesh Yadav. The 73-year-old leader's supporters had even alleged that the Samajwadi Party chief didn't want him (Khan) out of jail. 
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with party colleague Azam Khan at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.&nbsp;(Twitter/Akhilesh Yadav)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 03:43 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday met ailing party colleague Azam Khan at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.

“Wishing for your good health. Get well soon,” the party chief tweeted. The meeting has to some extent eased tensions between the two leaders, HT's sister publication Live Hindustan tweeted. The meeting comes days after former Congress leader Kapil Sibal filed nomination for Rajya Sabha polls with SP's support. The ex-Congress leader has friendly relations with both the SP leaders. Sibal was the lawyer for Azam Khan and secured his release from the Sitapur Jail. On the other hand, Akhilesh Yadav played a bet by announcing the Rajya Sabha candidature of the former Congress leader. It is believed that the Rajya Sabha candidature is the SP chief's return gift to Sibal in exchange for pacifying Azam Khan.

According to political pundits, a strong friendship between Azam Khan and Akhilesh Yadav is a setback to the latter's uncle Shivpal Yadav, Live Hindustan report said. Miffed with his nephew, Shivpal Yadav had met Azam Khan when the former UP minister was in Sitapur jail, triggering rumours of their possible tie-up.

Azam Khan, who called the shots during Akhilesh Yadav's stint as chief minister, was said to be upset with the SP chief. Khan's supporters had alleged that Akhilesh didn't want the 73-year-old leader out of jail. However, Akhilesh Yadav had not expressed urgency to meet his ‘miffed’ colleague.

But political pundits have hinted that Wednesday's meeting is linked to the upcoming bypolls to the Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats. Azam Khan and Akhilesh Yadav vacated these two seats after being elected to the UP Assembly. The bypolls are prestige battles for Akhilesh Yadav, who is aware of Azam Khan's influence in these two seats.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

