‘Get well soon’: Akhilesh Yadav meets ailing Azam Khan in Delhi hospital
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday met ailing party colleague Azam Khan at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.
“Wishing for your good health. Get well soon,” the party chief tweeted. The meeting has to some extent eased tensions between the two leaders, HT's sister publication Live Hindustan tweeted. The meeting comes days after former Congress leader Kapil Sibal filed nomination for Rajya Sabha polls with SP's support. The ex-Congress leader has friendly relations with both the SP leaders. Sibal was the lawyer for Azam Khan and secured his release from the Sitapur Jail. On the other hand, Akhilesh Yadav played a bet by announcing the Rajya Sabha candidature of the former Congress leader. It is believed that the Rajya Sabha candidature is the SP chief's return gift to Sibal in exchange for pacifying Azam Khan.
According to political pundits, a strong friendship between Azam Khan and Akhilesh Yadav is a setback to the latter's uncle Shivpal Yadav, Live Hindustan report said. Miffed with his nephew, Shivpal Yadav had met Azam Khan when the former UP minister was in Sitapur jail, triggering rumours of their possible tie-up.
Azam Khan, who called the shots during Akhilesh Yadav's stint as chief minister, was said to be upset with the SP chief. Khan's supporters had alleged that Akhilesh didn't want the 73-year-old leader out of jail. However, Akhilesh Yadav had not expressed urgency to meet his ‘miffed’ colleague.
But political pundits have hinted that Wednesday's meeting is linked to the upcoming bypolls to the Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats. Azam Khan and Akhilesh Yadav vacated these two seats after being elected to the UP Assembly. The bypolls are prestige battles for Akhilesh Yadav, who is aware of Azam Khan's influence in these two seats.
-
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
-
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics