Gift for UP agriculture workers: Minimum wages hiked to 252 a day

LUCKNOW In a landmark decision aimed at empowering agriculture workers, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday significantly revised the minimum wage rates. By guaranteeing fair compensation, the government aims to provide greater financial security and a more dignified standard of living for rural workers. (Pic for representation)

Adult workers engaged in agricultural activities across all districts will now receive a minimum daily wage of ₹252 ( ₹6,552 per month).

The revised wage structure is set to benefit and empower lakhs of workers involved not only in traditional farming but also in allied sectors such as animal husbandry, beekeeping and poultry farming. By guaranteeing fair compensation, the government aims to provide greater financial security and a more dignified standard of living for rural workers, said a state government spokesperson.

Principal secretary, labour and employment department, MK Shanmuga Sundaram said the revised minimum wage will apply to all types of farming activities across UP. This includes traditional farming, mushroom cultivation and workers involved in transporting crops to markets. It also covers allied sectors like dairy farming, animal husbandry, beekeeping, poultry farming, and all related support work, he said

The state government also clarified that wages can now be paid in cash, partly in cash, in kind (such as farm produce) or through digital modes. However, in every case, the total wage must not be less than the newly set minimum rate. This step will help promote digital transactions in rural areas and improve transparency in wage payments, he added.

To protect short-term workers, the hourly wage rate must not be less than one-sixth of the daily wage. The government also stated that if a worker is already being paid more than the new minimum wage, their higher pay will continue, and it will be treated as the new minimum for them, he said.

The decision is not just about fixing wages — it reflects a fundamental change in Uttar Pradesh’s labour policy. It will directly benefit lakhs of rural workers, improve the quality and consistency of labour in agriculture and strengthen the state’s commitment to inclusive development under the vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has repeatedly emphasised that protecting workers’ rights is a top priority for his government. Previously, the state had registered crores of unorganised workers through the e-Shram portal and connected them to government welfare schemes. This new wage notification is another important step in that direction. By encouraging fair wages and digital payments, this move aims to make UP not only a top agricultural producer but also a welfare-driven state for agricultural workers, he said.